Keybank National Association OH Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Targa Resources by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

