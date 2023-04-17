Keybank National Association OH Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.