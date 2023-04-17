Keybank National Association OH Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $60.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

