Keybank National Association OH Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,946,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

