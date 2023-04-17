Keybank National Association OH Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,218,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 881,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 396,300 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 490,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

