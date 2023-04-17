Keybank National Association OH Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in SAP by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SAP by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in SAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in SAP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $127.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

