Keybank National Association OH Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Shares of BNS opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $70.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

