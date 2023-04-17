Keybank National Association OH Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

