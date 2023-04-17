Keybank National Association OH Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

