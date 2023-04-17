Keybank National Association OH Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $112.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $117.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

