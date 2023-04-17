Keybank National Association OH Has $2.26 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 638,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

