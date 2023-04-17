Keybank National Association OH Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

