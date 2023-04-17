Keybank National Association OH Has $2.57 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

NYSE NUE opened at $146.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

