Keybank National Association OH Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

Clorox stock opened at $158.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

