Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.