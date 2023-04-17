Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

XEL opened at $70.14 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

