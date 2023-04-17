Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 100.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $500.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.61 and a 200 day moving average of $456.31. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

