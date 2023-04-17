Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

