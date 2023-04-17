Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,422,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ADM opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

