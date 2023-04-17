Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $188.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

