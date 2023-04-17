Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 639,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 134.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $0.82 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

