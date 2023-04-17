Keybank National Association OH Purchases 152 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $380.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.02 and its 200 day moving average is $342.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $398.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

