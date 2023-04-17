Keybank National Association OH Purchases 659 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

