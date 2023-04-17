Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

