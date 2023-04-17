Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,894,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 147.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BBN opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.