Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $191.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $219.60.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

