Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $166.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.