Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

