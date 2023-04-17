Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,340 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $609,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.8 %

BHP Group stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

