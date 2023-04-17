Keybank National Association OH Sells 18 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.4 %

MELI stock opened at $1,301.88 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,329.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

