Keybank National Association OH Sells 220 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AON were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Price Performance

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $324.48 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.22 and its 200 day moving average is $302.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

