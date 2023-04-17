Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,610 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,477,547 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,984,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 919,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

