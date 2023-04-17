Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,307 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

