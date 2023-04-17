Keybank National Association OH Sells 418 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $122.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $131.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

