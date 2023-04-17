Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,738 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 31,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 386,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

