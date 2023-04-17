Keybank National Association OH Sells 601 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.88 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

