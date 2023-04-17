Keybank National Association OH Sells 650 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after acquiring an additional 479,392 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 247,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

