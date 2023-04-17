Keybank National Association OH Sells 71 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,576.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,496.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,425.06. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

