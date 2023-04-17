Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $482.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $517.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

