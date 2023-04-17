Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

