Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5 %

Lam Research stock opened at $500.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

