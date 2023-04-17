Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,324 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

LUMN stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

