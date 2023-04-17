Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,244,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,812,000 after buying an additional 93,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

