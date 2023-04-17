Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRO opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

