Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $35.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

