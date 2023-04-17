Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

