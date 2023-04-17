Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $147.06 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $215.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.