Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on MAA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
