Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $302.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.27. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $339.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.