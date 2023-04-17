Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after buying an additional 760,883 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,802,000 after buying an additional 197,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $86.71 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

