MV Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,250,000 after buying an additional 98,436 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

